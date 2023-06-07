Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) volume exceeds 1.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) stock priced at $335.44, up 2.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $346.97 and dropped to $334.09 before settling in for the closing price of $337.38. PH’s price has ranged from $230.44 to $364.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.40%. With a float of $127.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.29 million.

The firm has a total of 55090 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.65, operating margin of +17.75, and the pretax margin is +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 202,200. In this transaction VP & Chief Tech. & Info Off. of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $337.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Vice Chairman and President sold 29,764 for $333.84, making the entire transaction worth $9,936,278. This insider now owns 110,476 shares in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $5.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.91% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.55, a number that is poised to hit 5.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.87.

During the past 100 days, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) raw stochastic average was set at 73.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $326.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $306.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $351.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $355.43. The third major resistance level sits at $363.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $338.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $329.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $325.24.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.54 billion, the company has a total of 128,296K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,862 M while annual income is 1,316 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,062 M while its latest quarter income was 590,890 K.