Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) average volume reaches $485.44K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 06, 2023, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) opened at $23.14, higher 4.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.465 and dropped to $23.04 before settling in for the closing price of $23.17. Price fluctuations for PYCR have ranged from $20.50 to $34.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.50% at the time writing. With a float of $174.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.31 million.

The firm has a total of 2300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of -32.52, and the pretax margin is -32.28.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paycor HCM Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 100.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 66,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $22.19, taking the stock ownership to the 185,437 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s insider sold 1,267 for $23.92, making the entire transaction worth $30,307. This insider now owns 55,441 shares in total.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -27.86 while generating a return on equity of -11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Paycor HCM Inc., PYCR], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Paycor HCM Inc.’s (PYCR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.33. The third major resistance level sits at $26.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.91.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Key Stats

There are currently 176,535K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 429,390 K according to its annual income of -119,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,480 K and its income totaled -7,340 K.