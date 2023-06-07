Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.46 million

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stock priced at $89.95, up 1.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.705 and dropped to $89.88 before settling in for the closing price of $90.05. PM’s price has ranged from $82.85 to $107.72 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 2.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.20%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 79800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +39.17, and the pretax margin is +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 786,816. In this transaction Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $98.35, taking the stock ownership to the 87,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board sold 80,000 for $100.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,028,000. This insider now owns 1,007,048 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Philip Morris International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.47 million, its volume of 4.93 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.26 in the near term. At $92.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.61.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 139.70 billion, the company has a total of 1,552,197K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,762 M while annual income is 9,048 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,019 M while its latest quarter income was 1,995 M.