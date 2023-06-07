Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 222,230 K

June 06, 2023, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) trading session started at the price of $67.56, that was 2.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.185 and dropped to $67.50 before settling in for the closing price of $65.99. A 52-week range for PLNT has been $54.15 – $85.90.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 130.60%. With a float of $81.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2795 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.36, operating margin of +24.56, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Planet Fitness Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Planet Fitness Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 649,850. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $64.98, taking the stock ownership to the 36,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Div President, Corp Stores sold 15 for $77.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,166. This insider now owns 6,706 shares in total.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.46) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.66 in the near term. At $69.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.29.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Key Stats

There are 89,192K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.97 billion. As of now, sales total 936,770 K while income totals 99,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 222,230 K while its last quarter net income were 22,710 K.