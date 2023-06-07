Planet Labs PBC (PL) last year’s performance of -16.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 06, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) opened at $4.67, higher 3.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.86 and dropped to $4.65 before settling in for the closing price of $4.68. Price fluctuations for PL have ranged from $3.29 to $7.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.10% at the time writing. With a float of $241.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 930 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 4,600. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $4.60, taking the stock ownership to the 936,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 for $4.10, making the entire transaction worth $4,100. This insider now owns 939,154 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Looking closely at Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.93. Second resistance stands at $5.00. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are currently 274,967K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 191,260 K according to its annual income of -161,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,980 K and its income totaled -37,840 K.