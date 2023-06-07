Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $10.14, up 1.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.38 and dropped to $10.14 before settling in for the closing price of $10.16. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has traded in a range of $7.81-$15.61.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 17.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.10%. With a float of $45.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Playtika Holding Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 624,967,313. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 78,810,506 shares at a rate of $7.93, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 300,000 for $11.73, making the entire transaction worth $3,520,140. This insider now owns 80,810,506 shares in total.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.53% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Playtika Holding Corp.’s (PLTK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Playtika Holding Corp.’s (PLTK) raw stochastic average was set at 39.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.45 in the near term. At $10.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.97.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.72 billion has total of 365,733K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,616 M in contrast with the sum of 275,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 656,200 K and last quarter income was 84,100 K.