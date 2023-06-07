Polaris Inc. (PII) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,180 M

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) stock priced at $113.10, up 3.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.46 and dropped to $112.765 before settling in for the closing price of $112.08. PII’s price has ranged from $91.86 to $123.87 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 9.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.80%. With a float of $54.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.40 million.

In an organization with 16200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.22, operating margin of +8.78, and the pretax margin is +8.86.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Polaris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 1,221,990. In this transaction SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 10,626 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 12,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 4,454 for $111.00, making the entire transaction worth $494,394. This insider now owns 12,282 shares in total.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.02 while generating a return on equity of 51.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Polaris Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.85, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polaris Inc. (PII)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was better than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, Polaris Inc.’s (PII) raw stochastic average was set at 75.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.87. However, in the short run, Polaris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $117.55. Second resistance stands at $118.85. The third major resistance level sits at $121.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.16.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.31 billion, the company has a total of 56,907K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,589 M while annual income is 447,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,180 M while its latest quarter income was 113,400 K.