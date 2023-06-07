Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) volume exceeds 1.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $13.03, up 2.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.35 and dropped to $13.015 before settling in for the closing price of $13.00. Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has traded in a range of $12.15-$16.47.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -0.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.90%. With a float of $155.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9240 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.39, operating margin of +6.38, and the pretax margin is +2.23.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Primo Water Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 762,685. In this transaction Director of this company sold 47,630 shares at a rate of $16.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,268,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Director sold 90,463 for $16.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,458,291. This insider now owns 1,268,770 shares in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.99% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 156.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 1.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) raw stochastic average was set at 15.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.44 in the near term. At $13.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.77.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.12 billion has total of 159,135K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,215 M in contrast with the sum of 29,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 546,500 K and last quarter income was 5,800 K.