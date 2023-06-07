Recent developments with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.15 cents.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) stock priced at $1.35, up 1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.445 and dropped to $1.325 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. ESPR’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $8.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.20%. With a float of $73.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 199 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.61, operating margin of -237.83, and the pretax margin is -309.58.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 356. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 219 shares at a rate of $1.62, taking the stock ownership to the 70,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 23,091 for $1.57, making the entire transaction worth $36,285. This insider now owns 36,500 shares in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -309.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.90% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (ESPR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4387, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2766. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4350 in the near term. At $1.5000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3150, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2600. The third support level lies at $1.1950 if the price breaches the second support level.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 126.93 million, the company has a total of 94,713K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 75,480 K while annual income is -233,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,330 K while its latest quarter income was -61,720 K.