Recent developments with General Mills Inc. (GIS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.26 cents.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock priced at $85.43, down -1.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.78 and dropped to $83.1438 before settling in for the closing price of $85.24. GIS’s price has ranged from $64.94 to $90.89 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.90%. With a float of $584.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.50 million.

In an organization with 32500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.08, operating margin of +16.73, and the pretax margin is +16.90.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of General Mills Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 776,847. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,675 shares at a rate of $89.55, taking the stock ownership to the 7,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 4,081 for $90.32, making the entire transaction worth $368,591. This insider now owns 13,121 shares in total.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.25 while generating a return on equity of 27.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.04% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are General Mills Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Mills Inc. (GIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.98 million. That was better than the volume of 3.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, General Mills Inc.’s (GIS) raw stochastic average was set at 57.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.61. However, in the short run, General Mills Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.33. Second resistance stands at $86.87. The third major resistance level sits at $87.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.60. The third support level lies at $80.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.80 billion, the company has a total of 587,350K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,993 M while annual income is 2,707 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,126 M while its latest quarter income was 553,100 K.