Recent developments with Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.68 cents.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) stock priced at $1.29, up 5.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. LCTX’s price has ranged from $1.02 to $1.79 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 33.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.80%. With a float of $162.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.13 million.

In an organization with 78 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.10, operating margin of -153.17, and the pretax margin is -175.56.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -178.69 while generating a return on equity of -31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (LCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3349. However, in the short run, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3985. Second resistance stands at $1.4469. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5012. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2958, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2415. The third support level lies at $1.1931 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 222.75 million, the company has a total of 170,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,700 K while annual income is -26,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,390 K while its latest quarter income was -4,370 K.