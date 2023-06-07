Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.68 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) stock priced at $1.29, up 5.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. LCTX’s price has ranged from $1.02 to $1.79 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 33.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.80%. With a float of $162.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.13 million.

In an organization with 78 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.10, operating margin of -153.17, and the pretax margin is -175.56.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -178.69 while generating a return on equity of -31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (LCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3349. However, in the short run, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3985. Second resistance stands at $1.4469. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5012. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2958, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2415. The third support level lies at $1.1931 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 222.75 million, the company has a total of 170,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,700 K while annual income is -26,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,390 K while its latest quarter income was -4,370 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) posted a 10.37% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.52, soaring 0.70% from the previous trading...
Read more

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,168 M

Shaun Noe -
June 06, 2023, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) trading session started at the price of $71.71, that was -0.14% drop from the session...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) market cap hits 3.33 million

Steve Mayer -
On June 06, 2023, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened at $5.772, lower -0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.