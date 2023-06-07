Recent developments with NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.31 cents.

June 06, 2023, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) trading session started at the price of $6.73, that was 3.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.22 and dropped to $6.54 before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. A 52-week range for NAAS has been $2.75 – $22.45.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -37.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -105.10%. With a float of $58.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.64, operating margin of -2658.87, and the pretax margin is -6063.21.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6073.83 while generating a return on equity of -3,406.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.57% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 126.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.12

Technical Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, NaaS Technology Inc.’s (NAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.33 in the near term. At $7.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.26. The third support level lies at $5.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Key Stats

There are 11,850K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.65 billion. As of now, sales total 13,460 K while income totals -817,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,270 K while its last quarter net income were -18,390 K.