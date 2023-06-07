Recent developments with Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $4.38, up 4.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.68 and dropped to $4.37 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has traded in a range of $3.90-$8.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 0.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -76.50%. With a float of $185.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 326 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.12, operating margin of +23.09, and the pretax margin is -3.37.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 205,050. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 571,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary bought 4,500 for $3.97, making the entire transaction worth $17,852. This insider now owns 4,500 shares in total.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

The latest stats from [Paramount Group Inc., PGRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.55 million was inferior to 1.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.86. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. The third support level lies at $4.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 945.83 million has total of 217,212K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 740,380 K in contrast with the sum of -36,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 188,470 K and last quarter income was 1,730 K.