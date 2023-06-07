Recent developments with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.94 cents.

June 06, 2023, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) trading session started at the price of $134.37, that was -0.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.13 and dropped to $132.445 before settling in for the closing price of $134.22. A 52-week range for DGX has been $120.40 – $158.34.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.60%. With a float of $110.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.00 million.

In an organization with 40000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 745,899. In this transaction SVP, Regional Businesses of this company sold 5,307 shares at a rate of $140.55, taking the stock ownership to the 67,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 4,754 for $140.55, making the entire transaction worth $668,175. This insider now owns 38,527 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.97) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.47% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was better than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.42.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.54. However, in the short run, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $134.71. Second resistance stands at $136.26. The third major resistance level sits at $137.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.89. The third support level lies at $129.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

There are 112,009K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.75 billion. As of now, sales total 9,883 M while income totals 946,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,331 M while its last quarter net income were 202,000 K.