Recent developments with The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.92 cents.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $11.93, up 1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.22 and dropped to $11.93 before settling in for the closing price of $11.91. Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has traded in a range of $11.78-$26.78.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -4.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.10%. With a float of $88.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3078 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.12, operating margin of +7.36, and the pretax margin is +5.47.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 468,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 222,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $18.90, making the entire transaction worth $472,620. This insider now owns 247,493 shares in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.24 in the near term. At $12.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.79. The third support level lies at $11.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.06 billion has total of 89,444K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,892 M in contrast with the sum of 77,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 455,240 K and last quarter income was -115,730 K.