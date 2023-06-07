Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

June 06, 2023, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) trading session started at the price of $22.73, that was 4.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.69 and dropped to $22.32 before settling in for the closing price of $22.60. A 52-week range for REPL has been $13.84 – $29.52.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.40%. With a float of $45.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.00 million.

In an organization with 284 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Replimune Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Replimune Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 323,131. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 17,902 shares at a rate of $18.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,525,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 15,575 for $18.05, making the entire transaction worth $281,129. This insider now owns 154,571 shares in total.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.67) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -36.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Replimune Group Inc.’s (REPL) raw stochastic average was set at 57.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.69. However, in the short run, Replimune Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.77. Second resistance stands at $25.92. The third major resistance level sits at $27.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.03.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Key Stats

There are 57,776K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.33 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -174,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -49,240 K.