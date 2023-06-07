Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is -0.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 06, 2023, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) opened at $69.31, higher 2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.67 and dropped to $69.2446 before settling in for the closing price of $69.61. Price fluctuations for RHI have ranged from $64.65 to $92.27 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.50% at the time writing. With a float of $105.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.42 million.

In an organization with 16300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.07, operating margin of +13.47, and the pretax margin is +12.39.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,011,812. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $80.94, taking the stock ownership to the 217,049 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 3,456 for $80.54, making the entire transaction worth $278,338. This insider now owns 10,828 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.09 while generating a return on equity of 44.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was better than the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.18. However, in the short run, Robert Half International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.37. Second resistance stands at $73.23. The third major resistance level sits at $74.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.38. The third support level lies at $67.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

There are currently 107,763K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,238 M according to its annual income of 657,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,716 M and its income totaled 122,010 K.