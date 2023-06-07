RRR (Red Rock Resorts Inc.) climbed 3.27 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $47.00, up 3.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.55 and dropped to $46.83 before settling in for the closing price of $46.85. Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has traded in a range of $30.30-$49.81.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.70%. With a float of $53.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7850 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.90, operating margin of +35.68, and the pretax margin is +26.14.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 893,149. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,663 shares at a rate of $39.41, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.35 while generating a return on equity of 397.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.01 in the near term. At $49.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.57.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.92 billion has total of 104,187K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,664 M in contrast with the sum of 205,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 433,640 K and last quarter income was 44,680 K.