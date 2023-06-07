Search
Shaun Noe
Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) average volume reaches $515.95K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock priced at $52.06, up 3.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.35 and dropped to $52.06 before settling in for the closing price of $51.93. SAGE’s price has ranged from $30.67 to $54.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.10%. With a float of $52.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.67 million.

The firm has a total of 689 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.82, operating margin of -7116.69, and the pretax margin is -6931.88.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 50,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $50.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 11,643 for $44.61, making the entire transaction worth $519,413. This insider now owns 121,981 shares in total.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$2.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6931.88 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.10% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 339.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.38, a number that is poised to hit -2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sage Therapeutics Inc., SAGE], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s (SAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 93.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.67. The third major resistance level sits at $57.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.13.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.19 billion, the company has a total of 59,762K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,690 K while annual income is -532,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,290 K while its latest quarter income was -146,830 K.

