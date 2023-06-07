Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) kicked off at the price of $10.33: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB) stock priced at $10.31, up 0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.33 and dropped to $10.31 before settling in for the closing price of $10.32. DNAB’s price has ranged from $9.67 to $11.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 603.30%. With a float of $25.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.89 million.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II, DNAB], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s (DNAB) raw stochastic average was set at 28.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.34. The third major resistance level sits at $10.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.30.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 329.53 million, the company has a total of 31,890K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 2,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 2,460 K.