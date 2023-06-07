SONO (Sonos Inc.) climbed 3.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 06, 2023, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) opened at $15.45, higher 3.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.07 and dropped to $15.35 before settling in for the closing price of $15.40. Price fluctuations for SONO have ranged from $13.65 to $24.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.70% at the time writing. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 13,575. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 22,058 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 6,060 for $15.41, making the entire transaction worth $93,356. This insider now owns 29,177 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sonos Inc. (SONO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Looking closely at Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.46. However, in the short run, Sonos Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.25. Second resistance stands at $16.52. The third major resistance level sits at $16.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.81.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are currently 128,322K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,752 M according to its annual income of 67,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 304,170 K and its income totaled -30,650 K.