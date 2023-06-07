Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is 8.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $99.00, up 1.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.24 and dropped to $98.7899 before settling in for the closing price of $98.50. Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has traded in a range of $61.72-$99.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.60%. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.23 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 108900 workers is very important to gauge.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.46) by $0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.90% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

The latest stats from [Sony Group Corporation, SONY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) raw stochastic average was set at 98.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.14. The third major resistance level sits at $102.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.24. The third support level lies at $97.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 123.89 billion has total of 1,233,982K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 85,395 M in contrast with the sum of 6,935 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,167 M and last quarter income was 969,130 K.