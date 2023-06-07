Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

SouthState Corporation (SSB) with a beta value of 0.79 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

June 06, 2023, SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) trading session started at the price of $65.86, that was 4.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.65 and dropped to $65.30 before settling in for the closing price of $65.80. A 52-week range for SSB has been $59.51 – $91.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 26.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.60%. With a float of $74.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4921 employees.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SouthState Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of SouthState Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 520,707. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,744 shares at a rate of $67.24, taking the stock ownership to the 729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 14,000 for $71.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,500. This insider now owns 72,963 shares in total.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.96) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SouthState Corporation (SSB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SouthState Corporation (SSB)

Looking closely at SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, SouthState Corporation’s (SSB) raw stochastic average was set at 36.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.48. However, in the short run, SouthState Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.69. Second resistance stands at $72.35. The third major resistance level sits at $75.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.99.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) Key Stats

There are 75,923K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.92 billion. As of now, sales total 1,706 M while income totals 496,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 521,760 K while its last quarter net income were 139,930 K.

