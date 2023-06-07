Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 666,200 K

On June 06, 2023, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) opened at $38.89, lower -0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.415 and dropped to $38.60 before settling in for the closing price of $38.91. Price fluctuations for SGRY have ranged from $20.46 to $41.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 13.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.00% at the time writing. With a float of $66.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.12, operating margin of +14.09, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surgery Partners Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 261,105. In this transaction National Group President of this company sold 7,191 shares at a rate of $36.31, taking the stock ownership to the 74,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,674 for $34.26, making the entire transaction worth $262,911. This insider now owns 426,790 shares in total.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -2.15 while generating a return on equity of -3.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

The latest stats from [Surgery Partners Inc., SGRY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.63 million was inferior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Surgery Partners Inc.’s (SGRY) raw stochastic average was set at 77.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.78. The third major resistance level sits at $40.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.70.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Key Stats

There are currently 126,477K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,539 M according to its annual income of -54,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 666,200 K and its income totaled -24,900 K.