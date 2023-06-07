Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.03%

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock priced at $78.40, up 2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.295 and dropped to $78.075 before settling in for the closing price of $79.21. SYNA’s price has ranged from $67.73 to $150.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 0.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 204.40%. With a float of $39.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1775 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.99, operating margin of +21.52, and the pretax margin is +18.42.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Synaptics Incorporated is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 4,027,532. In this transaction See remarks below of this company sold 46,981 shares at a rate of $85.73, taking the stock ownership to the 282,687 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s insider sold 5,000 for $115.28, making the entire transaction worth $576,402. This insider now owns 33,755 shares in total.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.89 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 204.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Synaptics Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.76.

During the past 100 days, Synaptics Incorporated’s (SYNA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.87 in the near term. At $84.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $87.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.25. The third support level lies at $74.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.25 billion, the company has a total of 39,524K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,740 M while annual income is 257,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 326,600 K while its latest quarter income was 10,400 K.