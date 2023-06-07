T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,538 M

On June 06, 2023, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) opened at $110.15, higher 1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.885 and dropped to $110.00 before settling in for the closing price of $110.29. Price fluctuations for TROW have ranged from $93.53 to $134.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.90% at the time writing. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7868 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.24, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 200,627. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,881 shares at a rate of $106.66, taking the stock ownership to the 11,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Vice President sold 11,969 for $114.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,370,749. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.30% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 32.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.02.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

There are currently 224,572K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,488 M according to its annual income of 1,558 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,538 M and its income totaled 421,500 K.