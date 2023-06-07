Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,174 M

On June 06, 2023, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) opened at $73.92, higher 1.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.07 and dropped to $73.465 before settling in for the closing price of $73.92. Price fluctuations for THC have ranged from $36.69 to $75.52 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.00% at the time writing. With a float of $100.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75776 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.86, operating margin of +11.57, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 101.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 2,900,338. In this transaction EVP, Chief Information Officer of this company sold 38,556 shares at a rate of $75.22, taking the stock ownership to the 33,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC sold 21,178 for $73.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,548,602. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 37.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.59 in the near term. At $76.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

There are currently 101,935K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,174 M according to its annual income of 411,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,021 M and its income totaled 143,000 K.