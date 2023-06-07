Terex Corporation (TEX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 06, 2023, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) opened at $50.66, higher 6.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.85 and dropped to $50.56 before settling in for the closing price of $50.98. Price fluctuations for TEX have ranged from $26.64 to $60.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $65.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.70 million.

In an organization with 9300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.96, operating margin of +9.77, and the pretax margin is +8.30.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terex Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 302,640. In this transaction President – Genie of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $50.44, taking the stock ownership to the 55,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 8,907 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $534,420. This insider now owns 436,280 shares in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.96% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terex Corporation (TEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Terex Corporation’s (TEX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.03. However, in the short run, Terex Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.95. Second resistance stands at $57.54. The third major resistance level sits at $60.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.37.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Key Stats

There are currently 67,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,418 M according to its annual income of 300,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,236 M and its income totaled 112,600 K.