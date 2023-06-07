The Chemours Company (CC) last year’s performance of -20.42% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.87, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.005 and dropped to $33.63 before settling in for the closing price of $34.75. Within the past 52 weeks, CC’s price has moved between $23.58 and $44.95.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.30%. With a float of $146.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.00 million.

The firm has a total of 6600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.07, operating margin of +11.88, and the pretax margin is +10.91.

The Chemours Company (CC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 983,087. In this transaction President, Thermal Spec Solns of this company sold 27,716 shares at a rate of $35.47, taking the stock ownership to the 43,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President, Titan Tech Chem Sol sold 22,142 for $43.59, making the entire transaction worth $965,170. This insider now owns 101,038 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 52.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.57% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

The Chemours Company (CC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Chemours Company, CC], we can find that recorded value of 2.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.83. The third major resistance level sits at $36.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.52.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.17 billion based on 149,156K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,794 M and income totals 578,000 K. The company made 1,536 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 145,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.