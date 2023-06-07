The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) 20 Days SMA touches -7.48%: The odds favor the bear

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $0.37, up 17.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4487 and dropped to $0.3632 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has traded in a range of $0.33-$8.66.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 100.60%. With a float of $55.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 750 employees.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of The Oncology Institute Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 27,495. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 257,193 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 73,684 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $70,000. This insider now owns 175,325 shares in total.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (TOI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Looking closely at The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (TOI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5289, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2094. However, in the short run, The Oncology Institute Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4514. Second resistance stands at $0.4928. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5369. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3659, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3218. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2804.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.84 million has total of 75,351K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,480 K in contrast with the sum of 150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 76,190 K and last quarter income was -30,000 K.