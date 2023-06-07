U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) soared 1.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.16, soaring 1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.67 and dropped to $12.10 before settling in for the closing price of $12.33. Within the past 52 weeks, SLCA’s price has moved between $9.47 and $18.27.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 321.70%. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2013 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.64, operating margin of +12.19, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 818,635. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 58,499 shares at a rate of $13.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,460,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 19,991 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $269,886. This insider now owns 310,790 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.30% during the next five years compared to -5.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

The latest stats from [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was superior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 57.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.00. The third major resistance level sits at $13.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.61.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 906.98 million based on 77,064K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,525 M and income totals 78,180 K. The company made 442,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.