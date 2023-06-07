UGI Corporation (UGI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 06, 2023, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) trading session started at the price of $27.61, that was 3.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.42 and dropped to $27.50 before settling in for the closing price of $27.58. A 52-week range for UGI has been $27.00 – $44.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 10.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.00%. With a float of $208.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.15, operating margin of +4.43, and the pretax margin is +13.71.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UGI Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 99,749. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 3,565 shares at a rate of $27.98, taking the stock ownership to the 41,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 12,750 for $38.84, making the entire transaction worth $495,210. This insider now owns 465,000 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.78) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.75% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UGI Corporation (UGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

The latest stats from [UGI Corporation, UGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.73 million was superior to 1.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.03. The third major resistance level sits at $29.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.88.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

There are 209,328K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.89 billion. As of now, sales total 10,106 M while income totals 1,073 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,106 M while its last quarter net income were 110,000 K.