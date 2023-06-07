Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 499,960 K

On June 06, 2023, Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) opened at $5.08, higher 3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.315 and dropped to $5.01 before settling in for the closing price of $5.06. Price fluctuations for VRA have ranged from $2.84 to $6.53 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -466.10% at the time writing. With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.85 million.

In an organization with 2180 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.19, operating margin of -4.88, and the pretax margin is -19.01.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vera Bradley Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -11.95 while generating a return on equity of -20.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 21.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -466.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -56.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Vera Bradley Inc.’s (VRA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. However, in the short run, Vera Bradley Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.37. Second resistance stands at $5.49. The third major resistance level sits at $5.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Key Stats

There are currently 30,675K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 152.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 499,960 K according to its annual income of -59,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 147,090 K and its income totaled -28,160 K.