VMware Inc. (VMW) is expecting 10.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 06, 2023, VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) trading session started at the price of $133.50, that was -1.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.97 and dropped to $131.25 before settling in for the closing price of $134.41. A 52-week range for VMW has been $103.55 – $138.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.40%. With a float of $227.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $426.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 38300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.88, operating margin of +15.21, and the pretax margin is +13.42.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VMware Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VMware Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 4,447,592. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer & EVP of this company sold 35,715 shares at a rate of $124.53, taking the stock ownership to the 174,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales sold 6,651 for $121.01, making the entire transaction worth $804,838. This insider now owns 69,563 shares in total.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.56) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.84 while generating a return on equity of 399.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.84% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VMware Inc. (VMW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VMware Inc. (VMW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.32 million, its volume of 3.73 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, VMware Inc.’s (VMW) raw stochastic average was set at 80.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $133.74 in the near term. At $135.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $136.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.30.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Key Stats

There are 428,483K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.04 billion. As of now, sales total 13,350 M while income totals 1,314 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,277 M while its last quarter net income were 224,000 K.