Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.49%

On June 06, 2023, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) opened at $25.12, higher 3.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.4214 and dropped to $25.01 before settling in for the closing price of $25.19. Price fluctuations for WNC have ranged from $12.81 to $30.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.10% at the time writing. With a float of $47.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6900 workers is very important to gauge.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wabash National Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 339,963. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $26.15, taking the stock ownership to the 111,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer sold 41,327 for $27.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,126,574. This insider now owns 59,398 shares in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wabash National Corporation (WNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

The latest stats from [Wabash National Corporation, WNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) raw stochastic average was set at 54.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.29. The third major resistance level sits at $28.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.46. The third support level lies at $23.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Key Stats

There are currently 47,480K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,502 M according to its annual income of 112,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 620,950 K and its income totaled 51,210 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is The Cigna Group (CI) performance over the last week is recorded 8.47%

Sana Meer -
The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $267.00, soaring 0.18% from the previous trading...
Read more

$13.99M in average volume shows that National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
June 06, 2023, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) trading session started at the price of $0.35, that was -2.48% drop from the session before....
Read more

Recent developments with Progyny Inc. (PGNY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.51 cents.

Steve Mayer -
On June 06, 2023, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) opened at $40.18, higher 3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

