Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) average volume reaches $957.91K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $96.83, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.30 and dropped to $96.52 before settling in for the closing price of $97.15. Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has traded in a range of $78.26-$107.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 16.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.10%. With a float of $174.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.41, operating margin of +12.71, and the pretax margin is +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 237,559. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,407 shares at a rate of $98.69, taking the stock ownership to the 21,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Pres., Freight Components Grp. sold 7,676 for $104.63, making the entire transaction worth $803,110. This insider now owns 32,244 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Looking closely at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 36.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.95. However, in the short run, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.55. Second resistance stands at $99.31. The third major resistance level sits at $100.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.99.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.71 billion has total of 179,870K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,362 M in contrast with the sum of 633,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,194 M and last quarter income was 169,000 K.