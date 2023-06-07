WINT (Windtree Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 15.23 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $1.57, up 15.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Over the past 52 weeks, WINT has traded in a range of $1.22-$44.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.40%. With a float of $0.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 2,650. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 1,497 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 7,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,315 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,485. This insider now owns 5,513 shares in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$4.76 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by -$4.2. This company achieved a return on equity of -151.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -53.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 225.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7940, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.9066. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9567 in the near term. At $2.1733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2933. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0767.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.39 million has total of 4,595K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -39,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,110 K.