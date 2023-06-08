American Express Company (AXP) EPS growth this year is -1.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.16% at $171.55. During the day, the stock rose to $173.65 and sunk to $170.70 before settling in for the price of $171.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $130.65-$182.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $743.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $741.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $123.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $158.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.34.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 77300 employees. It has generated 719,547 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 96,468. The stock had 0.98 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.84, operating margin was +19.70 and Pretax Margin of +17.23.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Chief Colleague Experience Off sold 22,841 shares at the rate of 152.84, making the entire transaction reach 3,491,018 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,770. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s President, U.S. Consumer Serv sold 5,456 for 174.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 952,187. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,045 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.65) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +13.41 while generating a return on equity of 31.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.80% and is forecasted to reach 12.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.97, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.17.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.99% While, its Average True Range was 3.97.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.68% that was lower than 31.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.