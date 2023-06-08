Antero Resources Corporation (AR) PE Ratio stood at $3.17: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 07, 2023, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) set off with pace as it heaved 5.91% to $22.22. During the day, the stock rose to $22.37 and sunk to $21.145 before settling in for the price of $20.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $19.91-$48.80.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $296.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.66.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 599 employees. It has generated 14,939,031 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,240,224. The stock had 12.39 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.84, operating margin was +49.86 and Pretax Margin of +28.27.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Antero Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s insider sold 150,000 shares at the rate of 21.07, making the entire transaction reach 3,160,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 941,832. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Director sold 779,755 for 31.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,435,884. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000,000 in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 30.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.17, and its Beta score is 3.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.60.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Antero Resources Corporation, AR]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.89 million was inferior to the volume of 5.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.88% that was higher than 47.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.