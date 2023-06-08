Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) EPS is poised to hit 0.69 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on June 07, 2023, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.23% to $29.42. During the day, the stock rose to $29.76 and sunk to $28.405 before settling in for the price of $28.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUB posted a 52-week range of $23.32-$41.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1877 employees. It has generated 410,153 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.18 and Pretax Margin of +36.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 73.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 34.53, making the entire transaction reach 172,642 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,313. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 35.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,167. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,313 in total.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.81) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +30.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.25, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.83.

In the same vein, AUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, AUB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was lower the volume of 0.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.02% that was higher than 50.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.