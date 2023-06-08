Search
Shaun Noe

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) EPS growth this year is -129.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 0.16% at $30.64. During the day, the stock rose to $31.095 and sunk to $30.58 before settling in for the price of $30.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKR posted a 52-week range of $20.42-$38.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -129.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.01 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.00 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.16.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 56000 workers. It has generated 384,655 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,927. The stock had 3.64 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.26, operating margin was +8.76 and Pretax Margin of +0.10.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Baker Hughes Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 98.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s SVP/Controller/Chief Acctg Off sold 12,293 shares at the rate of 28.53, making the entire transaction reach 350,719 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip sold 9,811 for 30.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 303,454. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,463 in total.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.84 while generating a return on equity of -4.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -129.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baker Hughes Company (BKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.00.

In the same vein, BKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.97 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.96% that was lower than 32.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Most recent

Most popular

