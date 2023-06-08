Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.07

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) remained unchanged at $3.44, as the Stock market unbolted on June 07, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.44 and sunk to $3.40 before settling in for the price of $3.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAN posted a 52-week range of $2.26-$4.09.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.27 billion, simultaneously with a float of $16.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.14.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 210169 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 453,275 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.77 and Pretax Margin of +15.55.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Banco Santander S.A. industry. Banco Santander S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.00%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.20%.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.53, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, SAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Banco Santander S.A., SAN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.10% that was lower than 36.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.