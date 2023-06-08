Search
Steve Mayer
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) last month volatility was 11.86%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on June 07, 2023, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) started slowly as it slid -8.09% to $4.32. During the day, the stock rose to $4.7899 and sunk to $4.20 before settling in for the price of $4.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BFRG posted a 52-week range of $2.47-$9.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -345.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.12.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5396.94, operating margin was -24558.01 and Pretax Margin of -28024.87.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.72%, in contrast to 6.97% institutional ownership.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -28024.87.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -345.70%.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2725.92.

In the same vein, BFRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66.

Technical Analysis of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., BFRG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.49 million was lower the volume of 1.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

