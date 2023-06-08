Search
Sana Meer
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,469 M

Analyst Insights

June 06, 2023, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) trading session started at the price of $39.66, that was -0.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.30 and dropped to $39.38 before settling in for the closing price of $40.05. A 52-week range for CSIQ has been $26.86 – $47.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 17.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 135.90%. With a float of $50.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18423 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.91, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +4.77.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canadian Solar Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Canadian Solar Inc. is 31.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +3.21 while generating a return on equity of 12.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

The latest stats from [Canadian Solar Inc., CSIQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) raw stochastic average was set at 50.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.77. The third major resistance level sits at $41.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.49.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Key Stats

There are 65,521K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.64 billion. As of now, sales total 7,469 M while income totals 239,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,701 M while its last quarter net income were 83,710 K.

