Canoo Inc. (GOEV) last month volatility was 7.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 3.14% at $0.58. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6053 and sunk to $0.57 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOEV posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$5.00.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $503.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $277.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $291.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6501, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2509.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Canoo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s SVP and CAO sold 496 shares at the rate of 0.63, making the entire transaction reach 312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 287,462. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17, Company’s SVP and CAO sold 945 for 0.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 640. This particular insider is now the holder of 288,020 in total.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -168.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in the upcoming year.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canoo Inc. (GOEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, GOEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0407.

Raw Stochastic average of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.30% that was lower than 86.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.