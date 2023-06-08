Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) latest performance of -0.60% is not what was on cards

As on June 07, 2023, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) started slowly as it slid -0.60% to $0.31. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3295 and sunk to $0.309 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$2.27.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -38.30% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3730, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6683.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 260 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 40,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.12%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.96 million was lower the volume of 2.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.0240.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.11% that was lower than 77.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.