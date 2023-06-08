CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) last month performance of 1.24% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 2.56% at $68.42. During the day, the stock rose to $69.66 and sunk to $67.10 before settling in for the price of $66.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $60.08-$119.60.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 98.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2700 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 4,142,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,239,259. The stock had 20.73 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.94, operating margin was +49.35 and Pretax Margin of +45.55.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Sr VP Sales Mkt Dev Supply Chn sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 60.99, making the entire transaction reach 914,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,539. Preceding that transaction, on May 30, Company’s Sr.VP Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 17,000 for 61.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,041,743. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,789 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.51) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +29.91 while generating a return on equity of 81.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.19 in the upcoming year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.57, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.85.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.68% While, its Average True Range was 2.62.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.06% that was higher than 33.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.