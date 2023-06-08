China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.8739: Right on the Precipice

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $0.84, as the Stock market unbolted on June 07, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.84 and sunk to $0.78 before settling in for the price of $0.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$1.67.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 24.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6903, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8739.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 257 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.75, operating margin was -11.94 and Pretax Margin of -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.31%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20.

In the same vein, CLEU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, CLEU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0707.

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.87% that was higher than 81.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.