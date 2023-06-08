Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) EPS is poised to hit -0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.65% at $4.59. During the day, the stock rose to $4.725 and sunk to $4.55 before settling in for the price of $4.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $3.84-$8.58.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $987.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.45.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 496 employees. It has generated 846,063 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -118,413. The stock had 3.69 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.64, operating margin was -12.44 and Pretax Margin of -14.15.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 47.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 5,643 shares at the rate of 5.69, making the entire transaction reach 32,133 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 624,458. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 23, Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for 5.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 630,101 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -14.00 while generating a return on equity of -8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.05% that was higher than 53.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.