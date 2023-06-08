Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.79%

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) stock priced at $30.10, up 1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.56 and dropped to $29.85 before settling in for the closing price of $30.08. CWEN’s price has ranged from $28.38 to $41.79 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $81.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.72 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.47, operating margin of +24.76, and the pretax margin is +82.87.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Clearway Energy Inc. is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 2,242,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,980 shares at a rate of $31.15, taking the stock ownership to the 172,601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director bought 71,980 for $31.15, making the entire transaction worth $2,242,350. This insider now owns 172,601 shares in total.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +37.62 while generating a return on equity of 28.61.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clearway Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.27

Technical Analysis of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Clearway Energy Inc.’s (CWEN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.02. However, in the short run, Clearway Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.68. Second resistance stands at $30.97. The third major resistance level sits at $31.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.55. The third support level lies at $29.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.80 billion, the company has a total of 202,075K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,190 M while annual income is 582,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 288,000 K while its latest quarter income was 0 K.